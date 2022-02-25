2018 Nissan Murano

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 1 0 , 2 1 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8448336

8448336 Stock #: 101764

101764 VIN: 5N1AZ2MG2JN101764

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour "

Interior Colour "

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 101764

Mileage 110,212 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features "

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.