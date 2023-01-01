2018 Nissan Pathfinder

Menu
Location

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

519-767-0007

$20,800

+ taxes & licensing

158,000KM
Used
VIN 5N1DR2MM0JC628071

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23N2243
  • Mileage 158,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident FREE!!! 7 Passenger AWD Vehicle Equipped with Navigation System, Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Alloy Wheels w/TPMS, Keyless Entry, Power Seats/Window/Mirrors/Locks and MORE!!!
BAD CREDIT, BANKRUPTCIES, CONSUMER PROPOSALS? - NO PROBLEM!!
ASK US ABOUT OUR 12 MONTH CREDIT REBUILDING PROGRAM!!!
We at AutoMarket are committed to provide a business experience that reflects the expectations of our ever-growing clientele.
Our dealership is a unique and diverse outlet that includes a broad vehicle inventory.
We offer:
- No-hassle vehicle sales process;
- Updated sanitization protocols for all test drives.
- State of the art full service facility;
- Renowned ever-growing wheel and tire supply station.
Every vehicle Sold at AutoMarket comes with Safety and Full Service including Oil Change!
If you are looking for a comfortable environment to satisfy ALL of your automotive needs please Call 519 767 0007 or visit us at 700 York Road, Guelph ON!
Become a member of the AutoMarket Family Today!
Sales: https://www.automarketguelph.ca/

Service: https://www.automarketservice.ca/

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Sunroof

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Leather Interior
7 PASSENGER
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Windows

MOONROOF

Additional Features

AWD
4x4
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Compass Direction
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera

2018 Nissan Pathfinder