$18,500+ tax & licensing
$18,500
+ taxes & licensing
Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
1-866-904-1973
2018 Nissan Pathfinder
S
Location
935 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1B7
181,027KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9019492
- Stock #: 22-293X
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 181,027 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, 4x4 S, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
GUN METALLIC
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
935 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1B7