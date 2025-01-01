Menu
Details Description Features

$18,998

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

12101998

Location

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

Logo_NoBadges

Used
68,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN1BJ1CR5JW209967

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 68,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this certified 2018 Nissan Qashqai SV AWD | Heated Seats | Reverse Cam | Bluetooth | Cruise | Alloy Wheels | and More! . Its Automatic transmission and 2.0 L engine will keep you going. This Nissan Qashqai comes equipped with these options: Reverse Camera, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Cruise Control, and Traction Control. Stop by and visit us at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.60+ years of World Class Service!450+ Live Market Priced VEHICLES! ONE MASSIVE LOCATION!Free Local Delivery Available!FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! 6 Months No Payments available on approved credit OAC. Zero Down Available. We have expert licensed credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you and keep you on budget ! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the RED "Apply for Financing" button to the right to get started or drop in today!BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars! We have a dedicated licensed team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Top dollar trade-in values!SELL us your car even if you don't buy ours! HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.Certification included! No shady fees for safety!EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available30 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED: 30 Days, or 3,000 km (mechanical items only). No Claim Limit (abuse not covered)5 Day Exchange Privilege! *(Some conditions apply)CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.2019 - 2024 vehicles may be daily rentals. Please inquire with your Salesperson.We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct but please verify with your sales professional

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Reverse Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth

Additional Features

AWD
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS

