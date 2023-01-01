Menu
2018 Nissan Versa

102,073 KM

Details Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

Note SV

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

102,073KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10404168
  • Stock #: 371415
  • VIN: 3N1CE2CP4JL371415

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 102,073 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Console

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Seating

Reclining Seats

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

