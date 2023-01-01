$42,995+ tax & licensing
2018 RAM 1500
SPORT
- Listing ID: 10457586
- Stock #: C9994
- VIN: 1C6RR7UT5JS259994
- Exterior Colour Black/yellow
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 64,039 KM
2018 Ram 1500 Sport 4x4 crew cab with 6.4 box super rare. 6 inch BDS lift, 37x12.5x17 Fuel gripper MT tires, Dirty Life wheels, heavy duty airlift airbags in rear, JBA long tube headers, Carven muffler, Aires powder coated side steps, Bushwacker smooth fender flares, go rhino roll bar, drilled and slotted rotors with heavy duty pads, access, tunnel cover, tailgate assist shock, LED 3rd brake light, LED fog lights, LED interior lights, bull bar, 120L tank, 3.92 gears, custom paint and wrap, truck is fully loaded with leather nav, sunroof, alpine stereo, k&n CAI, custom headliner with yellow diamond stitching, under coated every year.
Troys Toys: Guelphs Largest Indoor Showroom - Over 150 pre-owned vehicles and new cargo trailers in stock - All vehicles are certified unless stated AS IS - CarProof reports available for ALL vehicles - Certified vehicles eligible for 3mo. 3yr. warranty (some conditions apply) **Prices do not include sales tax and licensing** Visit us online at www.troystoys.net - Certified Canadian Trailer Company Dealer - - Custom built or stock product available - 3 year manufacturers warranty **Prices do not include sales tax and registration** View the products online at www.canadiantrailercompany.net Financing options available!(see store for details) - Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit *SEE STORE FOR DETAILS*
