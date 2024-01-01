Menu
Check out this certified 2018 Ram 1500 Night Edition Crew Cab, Hemi, Nav, Heated Seats + Wheel, Remote Start, Alpine Audio,& more!. Its Automatic transmission and 5.7 L engine will keep you going. This Ram 1500 has the following options: WHEELS: 20 X 9 BLACK ALUMINUM -inc: Black Exterior Badging, Black Rams Head Tailgate Badge, Black 4x4 Badge, Black Ram 1500 Badge (STD), TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK), TRAILER TOW MIRRORS & BRAKE GROUP -inc: Electronic Trailer Brake Controller, Class IV Hitch Receiver, Black Power Manual Fold Trailer Tow Mirrors, SPRAY-IN BEDLINER, SPORT PREMIUM GROUP -inc: 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer, A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Humidity Sensor, REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System, Security Alarm, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4 DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic, HD Radio, GPS Navigation, SiriusXM Travel Link, Media Hub w/USB & Aux Input Jack, Uconnect Access, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26Q NIGHT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK), Black 5.7L Hemi Badge, Black RAM Tailgate Badge, Black Hex-Link Grille w/Black Surround, Night Edition, PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA, and ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD). Test drive this vehicle at Mark Wilsons Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.60+ years of World Class Service!650+ Live Market Priced VEHICLES! ONE MASSIVE LOCATION!No unethical Penalties or tricks for paying cash!Free Local Delivery Available!FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! 6 Months No Payments available on approved credit OAC. Zero Down Available. We have expert licensed credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you and keep you on budget ! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the RED Apply for Financing button to the right to get started or drop in today!BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You dont need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Mark Wilsons Better Used Cars! We have a dedicated licensed team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Top dollar trade-in values!SELL us your car even if you dont buy ours! HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.Certification included! No shady fees for safety!EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available30 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED: 30 Days, or 3,000 km (mechanical items only). No Claim Limit (abuse not covered)5 Day Exchange Privilege! *(Some conditions apply)CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.2019 - 2024 vehicles may be daily rentals. Please inquire with your Salesperson.

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 38,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Reverse Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
remote start
Tonneau Cover
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats
5 Passenger

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth

Convenience

Tow Package

Trim

Leather Trim

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Windows

Power sliding rear window

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Bedliner
4WD
20" Alloy Wheels
Touch Screen
USB port
Aux. Audio Input
sidesteps
ALPINE STEREO
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
Android Auto / Apple CarPlay

2018 RAM 1500