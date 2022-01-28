$CALL + taxes & licensing 5 7 , 4 6 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8225136

8225136 Stock #: 251111

251111 VIN: 1C6RR7KT9JS251111

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour "

Interior Colour "

Fuel Type Diesel

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 251111

Mileage 57,462 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features "

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.