$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 6 0 , 9 7 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8617691

8617691 Stock #: 323264

323264 VIN: 1C6RR7UT4JS323264

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour "

Interior Colour "

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 160,970 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features "

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.