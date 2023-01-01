Menu
2018 RAM 1500

148,708 KM

Details Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

TRADESMAN

2018 RAM 1500

TRADESMAN

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

148,708KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9997163
  • Stock #: 296479
  • VIN: 1C6RR7KM4JS296479

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 296479
  • Mileage 148,708 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder

Comfort

Climate Control

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Seating

Reclining Seats

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

