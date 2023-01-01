$44,995+ tax & licensing
$44,995
+ taxes & licensing
2018 RAM 2500
SLT
Location
600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5
89,358KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10458684
- Stock #: 216310
- VIN: 3C6UR5DJ3JG216310
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 89,358 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Safety
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Mechanical
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Seating
Heated Seats
Reclining Seats
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5