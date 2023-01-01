Menu
2018 RAM 2500

89,358 KM

Details Features

$44,995

+ tax & licensing
$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

2018 RAM 2500

2018 RAM 2500

SLT

2018 RAM 2500

SLT

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

89,358KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10458684
  • Stock #: 216310
  • VIN: 3C6UR5DJ3JG216310

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 216310
  • Mileage 89,358 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Seating

Heated Seats
Reclining Seats

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

