2018 RAM 2500

$44,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 9 , 3 5 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10458684

10458684 Stock #: 216310

216310 VIN: 3C6UR5DJ3JG216310

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 216310

Mileage 89,358 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Safety Traction Control Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Trip Odometer Rear Defroster tilt steering AM/FM Stereo Rear View Camera Mechanical Power Steering Trailer Hitch Seating Heated Seats Reclining Seats Convenience Intermittent Wipers Console Cup Holder Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Premium and/or Oversized Wheels Center Arm Rest Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.