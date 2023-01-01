Menu
2018 RAM 2500

78,356 KM

Details Features

$48,995

+ tax & licensing
$48,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

Contact Seller
2018 RAM 2500

2018 RAM 2500

Power Wagon

2018 RAM 2500

Power Wagon

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

$48,995

+ taxes & licensing

78,356KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10554843
  • Stock #: 414829
  • VIN: 3C6TR5EJ1JG414829

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 414829
  • Mileage 78,356 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Seating

Heated Seats
Reclining Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

All Equipped
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

