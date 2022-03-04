2018 RAM 2500

$75,997 + taxes & licensing 8 1 , 4 2 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8658400

8658400 Stock #: 22-314A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pearl White

Interior Colour Black/Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 81,420 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Remote Start System Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio TRANSFER CASE SKID PLATE Seating Leather Seats Split Bench Seat Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Monotone Paint Spray-in bedliner TIRES: LT285/60R20E OWL ON/OFF ROAD Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Clearance Lamps PEARL WHITE Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection 5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Prep Group TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (DG7) -inc: 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio 220-Amp Alternator Black Tubular Side Steps Rear Auto-Levelling Air Suspension Black Power Fold Trailer Tow Mirrors w/Memory Heavy-Duty Snowplow Prep Group GVWR: 4 490 KGS (9 900 LBS) KEYLESS ENTER 'N GO W/PUSH-START -inc: Remote Proximity Keyless Entry QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2FH LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (DG7) WHEELS: 20" X 8" BLACK ALUMINUM -inc: Black Wheel Centre Hub IP-MOUNTED AUXILIARY SWITCHES Requires Subscription ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 180-Amp Alternator Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Tow Hooks Current Generation Engine Controller Diesel Exhaust Brake 5.5 Additional Gallons of Diesel GVWR: 4 535 kgs ... SPORT APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: Black Power Manual Folding Mirrors Body-Colour Grille w/RAM Body-Colour Door Handles Bifunc Projector Headlamps w/Black Painted Front Bumper Rear Performance Tuned Shock Absorbers Painted Rear Bumper Black Premium T... BLACK/BLACK LEATHER-FACED FT VENTED 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT -inc: Front Armrest w/Cup Holders Front Centre Seat Cushion Storage Storage Tray Front Ventilated Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.