2018 Subaru Impreza

$23,995 + taxes & licensing 5 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7759083

7759083 Stock #: J3705687

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 59,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Convenience Keyless Entry Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Exterior Alloy Wheels Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Bluetooth Additional Features Reverse Camera STEERING RADIO CONTROLS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.