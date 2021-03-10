2018 Subaru Outback

Certified

$28,998 + taxes & licensing 4 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6809501

6809501 Stock #: J3329520

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 43,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER LIFT GATE Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Zone Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Push Button Start Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Bluetooth Trim Leather Steering Wheel Seating 5 Passenger HEATED FRONT SEATS Additional Features AWD Navigation System Reverse Camera LEATHER 18" Alloy Wheels Touch Screen USB port Aux. Audio Input STEERING RADIO CONTROLS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.