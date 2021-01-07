Menu
2018 Subaru WRX

44,047 KM

$26,995

6-Speed // Clean Carfax // 2 Sets of Tires

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

44,047KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6566015
  • Stock #: 3819
  • VIN: JF1VA1A66J9813695

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Gray Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 44,047 KM

Vehicle Description

SYMETTRICAL ALL WHEEL DRIVE, 2 SETS OF WHEELS AND TIRES, CLEAN CARFAX. This 2018 WRX is an excellent blend of performance and capability! The WRX takes from Subaru's legendary Rally Roots to create an unmatched raw and exciting driving experience while still being very capable in harsh weather and dirt! With the new generation Turbocharged Boxer, this is the most balanced, reliable, and capable WRX yet! Options and Features include; Heated Seats, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Heated Mirrors, XM Radio, Reverse Camera, HID headlights, Bluetooth, USB and Aux Inputs, XM radio, and much more!

 

Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!

 

 

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

 

 

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

 

 

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

 

 

Extremely thorough in house Safety CERTIFICATIONS, done by our experienced service department!

 

 

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

 

 

 CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!

 

 

We want your TRADE-INS!

 

 

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

