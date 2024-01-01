Menu
*This Subaru Crosstrek Comes Equipped with These Options*Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Subaru Crosstrek delivers a 2.0 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Sunroof, Reverse Camera, Navigation System, Leather, Air Conditioning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Traction Control, Power Mirrors.*Stop By Today *A short visit to Mark Wilsons Better Used Cars located at 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4 can get you a reliable Crosstrek today!60+ years of World Class Service!650+ Live Market Priced VEHICLES! ONE MASSIVE LOCATION!No unethical Penalties or tricks for paying cash!Free Local Delivery Available!FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! 6 Months No Payments available on approved credit OAC. Zero Down Available. We have expert licensed credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you and keep you on budget ! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the RED Apply for Financing button to the right to get started or drop in today!BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You dont need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Mark Wilsons Better Used Cars! We have a dedicated licensed team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Top dollar trade-in values!SELL us your car even if you dont buy ours! HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.Certification included! No shady fees for safety!EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available30 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED: 30 Days, or 3,000 km (mechanical items only). No Claim Limit (abuse not covered)5 Day Exchange Privilege! *(Some conditions apply)CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.2019 - 2024 vehicles may be daily rentals. Please inquire with your Salesperson.

2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

98,000 KM

$24,988

+ tax & licensing
2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Limited, Eyesight package, Navigation, Adaptive Cruise, Leather, Sunroof & Much More!

2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Limited, Eyesight package, Navigation, Adaptive Cruise, Leather, Sunroof & Much More!

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

$24,988

+ taxes & licensing

98,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 98,000 KM

*This Subaru Crosstrek Comes Equipped with These Options*Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Subaru Crosstrek delivers a 2.0 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Sunroof, Reverse Camera, Navigation System, Leather, Air Conditioning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Traction Control, Power Mirrors.*Stop By Today *A short visit to Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars located at 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4 can get you a reliable Crosstrek today!60+ years of World Class Service!650+ Live Market Priced VEHICLES! ONE MASSIVE LOCATION!No unethical Penalties or tricks for paying cash!Free Local Delivery Available!FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! 6 Months No Payments available on approved credit OAC. Zero Down Available. We have expert licensed credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you and keep you on budget ! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the RED "Apply for Financing" button to the right to get started or drop in today!BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars! We have a dedicated licensed team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Top dollar trade-in values!SELL us your car even if you don't buy ours! HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.Certification included! No shady fees for safety!EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available30 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED: 30 Days, or 3,000 km (mechanical items only). No Claim Limit (abuse not covered)5 Day Exchange Privilege! *(Some conditions apply)CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.2019 - 2024 vehicles may be daily rentals. Please inquire with your Salesperson.

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Reverse Camera

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Power Locks

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Adaptive Cruise Control

Alloy Wheels
Sunroof

am/fm
Bluetooth
Navigation System

LEATHER
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS

$24,988

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek