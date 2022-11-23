Menu
2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

100,939 KM

Details Features

$37,995

+ tax & licensing
Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

Contact Seller
2.0i Premium

Location

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

100,939KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9412636
  • Stock #: 203949
  • VIN: JF2GTABC6JH203949

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 203949
  • Mileage 100,939 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
Rear View Camera
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Reclining Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Wrap Wheel
All Equipped

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

