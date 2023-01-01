$35,800+ tax & licensing
2018 Tesla Model 3
Long Range Certified!LeatherInterior!Sunroof!WeApproveAllCredit!
Location
AutoMarket
700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5
519-767-0007
$35,800
+ taxes & licensing
144,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10420050
- Stock #: 23N2179
- VIN: 5YJ3E1EB0JF109902
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 144,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Dual Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Convenience
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Power folding side mirrors
TOUCHSCREEN
Front Sensors
Lane Departure Alert
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Sensors
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Birds Eye View Camera
AutoMarket
700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5