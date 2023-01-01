Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Tesla Model 3

144,000 KM

Details Description Features

$35,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$35,800

+ taxes & licensing

AutoMarket

519-767-0007

Contact Seller
2018 Tesla Model 3

2018 Tesla Model 3

Long Range Certified!LeatherInterior!Sunroof!WeApproveAllCredit!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Tesla Model 3

Long Range Certified!LeatherInterior!Sunroof!WeApproveAllCredit!

Location

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

519-767-0007

  1. 10420050
  2. 10420050
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$35,800

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
144,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10420050
  • Stock #: 23N2179
  • VIN: 5YJ3E1EB0JF109902

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 144,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD EV Equipped with Leather Seats, Front and Rear Heated Seats, Navigation, Glass Roof, Blindspot Camera, Rear Camera, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Warning, Auto Emergency Braking, Obstacle-aware Acceleration and MORE!!!
BAD CREDIT, BANKRUPTCIES, CONSUMER PROPOSALS? - NO PROBLEM!!
ASK US ABOUT OUR 12 MONTH CREDIT REBUILDING PROGRAM!!!
We at AutoMarket are committed to provide a business experience that reflects the expectations of our ever-growing clientele.
Our dealership is a unique and diverse outlet that includes a broad vehicle inventory.
We offer:
- No-hassle vehicle sales process;
- Updated sanitization protocols for all test drives.
- State of the art full service facility;
- Renowned ever-growing wheel and tire supply station.
Every vehicle Sold at AutoMarket comes with Safety and Full Service including Oil Change!
If you are looking for a comfortable environment to satisfy ALL of your automotive needs please Call 519 767 0007 or visit us at 700 York Road, Guelph ON!
Become a member of the AutoMarket Family Today!
Sales: https://www.automarketguelph.ca/

Service: https://www.automarketservice.ca/

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Dual Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Power folding side mirrors
TOUCHSCREEN
Front Sensors
Lane Departure Alert
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Sensors
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Birds Eye View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoMarket

2016 Audi S4 Technik...
 144,000 KM
$24,800 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Sportage EX...
 144,000 KM
$20,800 + tax & lic
2009 Honda CR-V LX C...
 191,000 KM
$8,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoMarket

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoMarket

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

Call Dealer

519-767-XXXX

(click to show)

519-767-0007

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory