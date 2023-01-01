Menu
2018 Tesla Model 3

57,466 KM

Details Features

$47,995

+ tax & licensing
Riverside Auto Sales

LONG RANGE

Location

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

57,466KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9623665
  • Stock #: 107659
  • VIN: 5YJ3E1EB7JF107659

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 57,466 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
All Equipped
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5
