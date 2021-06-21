2018 Tesla Model S

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$99,995 + taxes & licensing 6 0 , 7 1 2 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 7529830

7529830 VIN: 5YJSA1E40JF245343

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red Multi Coat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 5-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 60,712 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Climate Control Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System Trip Computer MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Seating Bucket Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Suspension Air Suspension Powertrain High Output Trim Woodgrain Interior Trim Additional Features Navigation System Power Folding Mirrors Lane Departure Warning Keyless Start Active suspension Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag Premium Synthetic Seats Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Headlights-Auto-Leveling WiFi Hotspot Cross-Traffic Alert Electric Motor Electric Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.