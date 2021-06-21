Menu
2018 Tesla Model S

60,712 KM

$99,995

+ tax & licensing
$99,995

+ taxes & licensing

Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

2018 Tesla Model S

2018 Tesla Model S

P100D LUDICROUS PLUS/ ENHANCED AUTOPILOT/

2018 Tesla Model S

P100D LUDICROUS PLUS/ ENHANCED AUTOPILOT/

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

$99,995

+ taxes & licensing

60,712KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • VIN: 5YJSA1E40JF245343

  • Exterior Colour Red Multi Coat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 60,712 KM

0-60MPH IN 2.3 SECONDS, ONE OF THE FASTEST ACCELERATING PRODUCTION CARS EVER. Royal City Fine Cars is proud to present this 2018 Tesla Model S P100D! This Model S pushes the boundaries of a 4-door sedan, and alters the perception of Electric Vehicles, showcasing their unbelievable capabilities. Producing an amazing 762 Horsepower, with dual front and rear electric motors, this Tesla offers a driving experience like no other. The Model S offers impressive cargo capacity, range capability of over 500km, and an infotainments system like no other, this Model S is an amazing piece of technoilogy that has revolutionized the industry.

Options and Features include:

Red Multi Coat Paint, Lifetime Tesla Connect, Enhanced Auto Pilot, Updated Infotainment System, 21" Twin Turbine Wheels, Carbon Fibre Interior Package, Smart Air Suspension, Premium Audio System, Subzero Weather Package, All Wheel Drive, Dual Motor, Navigation System, Heated Seats, Panormaic Sunroof, Heated Steering, Steering Assist, Self-Parking, Ludicrous Launch Mode, and much more!

 

Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!

 

 

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

 

 

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

 

 

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

 

 

Extremely thorough in house Safety CERTIFICATIONS, done by our experienced service department!

 

 

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

 

 

 CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!

 

 

We want your TRADE-INS!

 

 

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Bucket Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Air Suspension
High Output
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Navigation System
Power Folding Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
Electric Motor
Electric Fuel System

