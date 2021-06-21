+ taxes & licensing
519-823-2277
10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9
0-60MPH IN 2.3 SECONDS, ONE OF THE FASTEST ACCELERATING PRODUCTION CARS EVER. Royal City Fine Cars is proud to present this 2018 Tesla Model S P100D! This Model S pushes the boundaries of a 4-door sedan, and alters the perception of Electric Vehicles, showcasing their unbelievable capabilities. Producing an amazing 762 Horsepower, with dual front and rear electric motors, this Tesla offers a driving experience like no other. The Model S offers impressive cargo capacity, range capability of over 500km, and an infotainments system like no other, this Model S is an amazing piece of technoilogy that has revolutionized the industry.
Options and Features include:
Red Multi Coat Paint, Lifetime Tesla Connect, Enhanced Auto Pilot, Updated Infotainment System, 21" Twin Turbine Wheels, Carbon Fibre Interior Package, Smart Air Suspension, Premium Audio System, Subzero Weather Package, All Wheel Drive, Dual Motor, Navigation System, Heated Seats, Panormaic Sunroof, Heated Steering, Steering Assist, Self-Parking, Ludicrous Launch Mode, and much more!
Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!
With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!
COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!
The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!
Extremely thorough in house Safety CERTIFICATIONS, done by our experienced service department!
We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!
CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!
We want your TRADE-INS!
We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!
