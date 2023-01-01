Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Toyota C-HR

190,000 KM

Details Description Features

$18,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,500

+ taxes & licensing

AutoMarket

519-767-0007

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota C-HR

2018 Toyota C-HR

XLE Certified!HeatedSeats!AlloyWheels!WeApproveAllCredit!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota C-HR

XLE Certified!HeatedSeats!AlloyWheels!WeApproveAllCredit!

Location

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

519-767-0007

  1. 10186251
  2. 10186251
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$18,500

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
190,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10186251
  • Stock #: 23N2142
  • VIN: NMTKHMBX9JR021557

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23N2142
  • Mileage 190,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident FREE!!! FWD Vehicle Equipped with Alloy Wheels with TPMS, Heated Front Seats, Lane Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, Keyless Entry, Heated Mirrors and MORE!!!
BAD CREDIT, BANKRUPTCIES, CONSUMER PROPOSALS? - NO PROBLEM!!
ASK US ABOUT OUR 12 MONTH CREDIT REBUILDING PROGRAM!!!
We at AutoMarket are committed to provide a business experience that reflects the expectations of our ever-growing clientele.
Our dealership is a unique and diverse outlet that includes a broad vehicle inventory.
We offer:
- No-hassle vehicle sales process;
- Updated sanitization protocols for all test drives.
- State of the art full service facility;
- Renowned ever-growing wheel and tire supply station.
Every vehicle Sold at AutoMarket comes with Safety and Full Service including Oil Change!
If you are looking for a comfortable environment to satisfy ALL of your automotive needs please Call 519 767 0007 or visit us at 700 York Road, Guelph ON!
Become a member of the AutoMarket Family Today!
Sales: https://www.automarketguelph.ca/

Service: https://www.automarketservice.ca/

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoMarket

2018 Toyota C-HR XLE...
 190,000 KM
$18,500 + tax & lic
2011 Audi A4 2.0T qu...
 168,000 KM
$11,800 + tax & lic
2017 Audi Q7 Technik...
 139,000 KM
$34,400 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoMarket

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoMarket

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

Call Dealer

519-767-XXXX

(click to show)

519-767-0007

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory