2018 Toyota C-HR
XLE Certified!HeatedSeats!AlloyWheels!WeApproveAllCredit!
175,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9829460
- Stock #: 23N2066
- VIN: NMTKHMBX7JR056470
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23N2066
- Mileage 175,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Seating
5 Passenger
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
