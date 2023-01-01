2018 Toyota C-HR

$19,500 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9829460

9829460 Stock #: 23N2066

23N2066 VIN: NMTKHMBX7JR056470

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 23N2066

Mileage 175,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Seating 5 Passenger Safety Child Safety Locks Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Mechanical Push Button Start Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.