2018 Toyota Camry

106,554 KM

Details

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

XLE

Location

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

106,554KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8153818
  • Stock #: 036211
  • VIN: 4T1B11HK5JU036211

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour "
  • Interior Colour "
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  Stock # 036211
  • Mileage 106,554 KM

Vehicle Features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

