2018 Toyota Corolla

55,276 KM

Details

$18,888

+ tax & licensing
$18,888

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900





Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

$18,888

+ taxes & licensing

55,276KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7702045
  Stock #: JJ553689

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  
  • Mileage 55,276 KM

Vehicle Description

*This Toyota Corolla iM Features the Following Options*Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Toyota Corolla iM boasts a 1.8 L engine powering this Variable transmission. Reverse Camera, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Heated Front Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Traction Control, Power Mirrors, One Owner, Clean Carfax, Alloy Wheels.*Stop By Today*A short visit to Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars located at 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4 can get you a trustworthy Corolla iM today!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Tilt Steering Wheel
Alloy Wheels
am/fm
Bluetooth
ONE OWNER
Reverse Camera
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
CLEAN CARFAX

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

