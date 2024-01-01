$22,800+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Prius
Prime Certified!PlugInHybrid!Navigation!WeApproveAllCredit!
Location
AutoMarket
700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5
519-767-0007
$22,800
+ taxes & licensing
125,000KM
Used
VIN JTDKARFP9J3095611
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24N2289
- Mileage 125,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Plug In Hybrid Vehicle Equipped with Navigation System, Backup Camera, Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, Touchscreen Display, Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Locks/Mirrors and MORE!!!
BAD CREDIT, BANKRUPTCIES, CONSUMER PROPOSALS? - NO PROBLEM!!
ASK US ABOUT OUR 12 MONTH CREDIT REBUILDING PROGRAM!!!
We at AutoMarket are committed to provide a business experience that reflects the expectations of our ever-growing clientele.
Our dealership is a unique and diverse outlet that includes a broad vehicle inventory.
We offer:
- No-hassle vehicle sales process;
- Updated sanitization protocols for all test drives.
- State of the art full service facility;
- Renowned ever-growing wheel and tire supply station.
Every vehicle Sold at AutoMarket comes with Safety and Full Service including Oil Change!
If you are looking for a comfortable environment to satisfy ALL of your automotive needs please Call 519 767 0007 or visit us at 700 York Road, Guelph ON!
Become a member of the AutoMarket Family Today!
Sales: https://www.automarketguelph.ca/
Service: https://www.automarketservice.ca/
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Seating
5 Passenger
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
TOUCHSCREEN
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
AutoMarket
700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5
2018 Toyota Prius