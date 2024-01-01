Menu
<div>Plug In Hybrid Vehicle Equipped with Navigation System, Backup Camera, Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, Touchscreen Display, Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Locks/Mirrors and MORE!!!</div><br /><div>BAD CREDIT, BANKRUPTCIES, CONSUMER PROPOSALS? - NO PROBLEM!!</div><br /><div>ASK US ABOUT OUR 12 MONTH CREDIT REBUILDING PROGRAM!!!</div><br /><div>We at AutoMarket are committed to provide a business experience that reflects the expectations of our ever-growing clientele.</div><br /><div>Our dealership is a unique and diverse outlet that includes a broad vehicle inventory.</div><br /><div>We offer:</div><br /><div>- No-hassle vehicle sales process;</div><br /><div>- Updated sanitization protocols for all test drives. </div><br /><div>- State of the art full service facility;</div><br /><div>- Renowned ever-growing wheel and tire supply station.</div><br /><div>Every vehicle Sold at AutoMarket comes with Safety and Full Service including Oil Change!</div><br /><div><span>If you are looking for a comfortable environment to satisfy ALL of your automotive needs please Call 519 767 0007 or visit us at </span><a href=https://rb.gy/qmzzvr>700 York Road, Guelph ON!</a></div><br /><div>Become a member of the AutoMarket Family Today!</div><br /><div><span>Sales: </span><a href=https://www.automarketguelph.ca/>https://www.automarketguelph.ca/</a></div><br /><div> </div><br /><div><span>Service: </span><a href=https://www.automarketservice.ca/>https://www.automarketservice.ca/</a></div>

2018 Toyota Prius

125,000 KM

$22,800

+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Prius

Prime Certified!PlugInHybrid!Navigation!WeApproveAllCredit!

2018 Toyota Prius

Prime Certified!PlugInHybrid!Navigation!WeApproveAllCredit!

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

519-767-0007

$22,800

+ taxes & licensing

125,000KM
Used
VIN JTDKARFP9J3095611

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24N2289
  • Mileage 125,000 KM

Plug In Hybrid Vehicle Equipped with Navigation System, Backup Camera, Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, Touchscreen Display, Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Locks/Mirrors and MORE!!!
Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Power Steering
Push Button Start

5 Passenger

Child Safety Locks

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Driver Side Airbag
TOUCHSCREEN
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera

AutoMarket

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

$22,800

+ taxes & licensing

AutoMarket

519-767-0007

2018 Toyota Prius