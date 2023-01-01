$29,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Riverside Auto Sales
519-822-2227
2018 Toyota RAV4
2018 Toyota RAV4
XLE
Location
Riverside Auto Sales
600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5
519-822-2227
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
106,127KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10160325
- Stock #: 785632
- VIN: 2T3RFREV9JW785632
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 785632
- Mileage 106,127 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Mechanical
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Reclining Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Center Arm Rest
Deluxe Wheel Covers
Driver Side Airbag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Riverside Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Riverside Auto Sales
600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5