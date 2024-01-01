Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2018 Toyota RAV4 LE for sale in Guelph, ON

2018 Toyota RAV4

141,321 KM

Details Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Toyota RAV4

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota RAV4

LE

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

  1. 10890870
  2. 10890870
  3. 10890870
  4. 10890870
  5. 10890870
  6. 10890870
  7. 10890870
  8. 10890870
  9. 10890870
  10. 10890870
  11. 10890870
  12. 10890870
  13. 10890870
  14. 10890870
  15. 10890870
  16. 10890870
  17. 10890870
  18. 10890870
  19. 10890870
  20. 10890870
  21. 10890870
  22. 10890870
  23. 10890870
  24. 10890870
  25. 10890870
Contact Seller

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
141,321KM
Used
VIN 2T3ZFREV3JW483933

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 483933
  • Mileage 141,321 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Reclining Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder

Comfort

Climate Control

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

All Equipped
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Riverside Auto Sales

Used 2014 Dodge Challenger RT for sale in Guelph, ON
2014 Dodge Challenger RT 84,911 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Base for sale in Guelph, ON
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Base 241,000 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Guelph, ON
2016 Ford F-150 XLT 138,676 KM $25,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Riverside Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

Call Dealer

519-822-XXXX

(click to show)

519-822-2227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota RAV4