2018 Toyota RAV4

129,757 KM

Details Features

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

2018 Toyota RAV4

2018 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE

2018 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

129,757KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9813814
  • Stock #: 187301
  • VIN: JTMRJREV4JD187301

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 187301
  • Mileage 129,757 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Reclining Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof

Windows

Sunroof

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder

Comfort

Climate Control

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

