Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=MsoNormal>Troys Toys: Guelphs Largest Indoor Showroom - Over 150 pre-owned vehicles and new cargo trailers in stock - All vehicles are certified unless stated AS IS - CarProof reports available for ALL vehicles - Certified vehicles eligible for 3mo. 3yr. warranty (some conditions apply) **Prices do not include sales tax and licensing** Visit us online at www.troystoys.net - Certified Canadian Trailer Company Dealer - - Custom built or stock product available - 3 year manufacturers warranty **Prices do not include sales tax and registration** View the products online at www.canadiantrailercompany.net Financing options available!(see store for details) - Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit *SEE STORE FOR DETAILS*</p>

2018 Toyota Sienna

142,057 KM

Details Description Features

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Toyota Sienna

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota Sienna

Location

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

519-821-9020

  1. 1727984155
  2. 1727984155
  3. 1727984155
  4. 1727984155
  5. 1727984155
  6. 1727984155
  7. 1727984155
  8. 1727984155
  9. 1727984155
  10. 1727984155
  11. 1727984155
  12. 1727984155
  13. 1727984155
  14. 1727984155
  15. 1727984155
  16. 1727984155
  17. 1727984155
  18. 1727984155
  19. 1727984155
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
142,057KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TDZZ3DC7JS950129

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # C0129
  • Mileage 142,057 KM

Vehicle Description

Troys Toys: Guelphs Largest Indoor Showroom - Over 150 pre-owned vehicles and new cargo trailers in stock - All vehicles are certified unless stated AS IS - CarProof reports available for ALL vehicles - Certified vehicles eligible for 3mo. 3yr. warranty (some conditions apply) **Prices do not include sales tax and licensing** Visit us online at www.troystoys.net - Certified Canadian Trailer Company Dealer - - Custom built or stock product available - 3 year manufacturers warranty **Prices do not include sales tax and registration** View the products online at www.canadiantrailercompany.net Financing options available!(see store for details) - Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit *SEE STORE FOR DETAILS*

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Troy's Toys

Used 2008 Mazda MAZDA3 MAZDASPEED3 for sale in Guelph, ON
2008 Mazda MAZDA3 MAZDASPEED3 220,687 KM $3,490 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Escape SE for sale in Guelph, ON
2018 Ford Escape SE 113,357 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Mustang EcoBoost for sale in Guelph, ON
2015 Ford Mustang EcoBoost 149,407 KM $17,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Troy's Toys

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Troy's Toys

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-821-XXXX

(click to show)

519-821-9020

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Troy's Toys

519-821-9020

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota Sienna