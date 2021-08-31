Menu
2018 Toyota Tacoma

0 KM

Details Description Features

$46,788

+ tax & licensing
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

TRD Sport 4x4 Double Cab, Manual, Navigation, Sunroof, Leather & Much More!

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7759068
  • Stock #: 44000

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

*This Toyota Tacoma Comes Equipped with These Options*Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Toyota Tacoma boasts a 3.5 L engine powering this Manual transmission. Sunroof, Reverse Camera, Navigation System. Leather, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Alert, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Heated Front Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks.*Stop By Today *For a must-own Toyota Tacoma come see us at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4. Just minutes away!600+ VEHICLES! ONE MASSIVE LOCATION!Free Contactless Delivery 100 km!HASSLE-FREE, NO-HAGGLE, LIVE MARKET PRICING!FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! 6 Months, No Payments available on approved credit OAC. Zero Down Available. We have expert credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the RED "Apply for Financing" button to the right to get started or drop in today!BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars! We have a dedicated team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Hassle free top dollar trade in values!HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available30 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED: 30 Days, or 3,000 km (mechanical items only). No Claim Limit (abuse not covered)3 Day 250km Money Back Guarantee! Conditions apply*5 DAY EXCHANGE POLICY: Credit Rebuilding program exempt.*FULL SAFETY: Full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.FREE NITROGEN IN TIRES: Saves tires wear and provides better fuel mileage.CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.2019 - 2021 vehicles may be daily rentals. Please inquire with your Salesperson.We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct but please verify with your sales professional

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Lane Departure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof
am/fm
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Reverse Camera
LEATHER
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
Forward collision alert
Blind Spot + Rear Cross Path Detection

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

