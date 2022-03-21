Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Toyota Tundra

185,579 KM

Details Description Features

$37,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota Tundra

2018 Toyota Tundra

4x4 Double Cab SR5 Plus 5.7L/ TRD OFF ROAD

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota Tundra

4x4 Double Cab SR5 Plus 5.7L/ TRD OFF ROAD

Location

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

185,579KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8758724
  • VIN: 5TFUY5F17JX680401

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 185,579 KM

Vehicle Description

TRD OFF-ROAD PKG! SR5 PLUS! BRAND NEW OFFROAD WHEELS AND TIRES! We present you this 5.7L V8 Toyota Tundra SR5 Plus with the TRD PKG to give you all the options you need for the ideal work truck or commuter! This Tundra has the SR5 Plus PKG which gives you Navigation, heated seats, telescopic steering wheel, auto-dimming rearview, front buckets, and a power driver's seat.

 

The TRD OFFROAD package brings the LED front fog lights, LED headlights, trail bilstein shock absorbers, black accents and more!!

 

Some of the options include: lane-departure warning, MP3/USB, bluetooth, reverse camera, towing package, and more!!

 

Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!

 

 

 

 

 

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

 

 

 

 

 

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

 

 

 

 

 

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

 

 

 

 

 

Extremely thorough in house Safety CERTIFICATIONS, done by our experienced service department!

 

 

 

 

 

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

 

 

 

 

 

 CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!

 

 

 

 

 

We want your TRADE-INS!

 

 

 

 

 

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Royal City Fine Cars

2014 Dodge Challenge...
 111,842 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic
2017 Yamaha XVS950 V...
 1,381 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2020 Aston Martin Va...
 6,798 KM
$189,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Royal City Fine Cars

Royal City Fine Cars

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

Call Dealer

519-823-XXXX

(click to show)

519-823-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory