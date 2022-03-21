$37,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-823-2277
2018 Toyota Tundra
4x4 Double Cab SR5 Plus 5.7L/ TRD OFF ROAD
Location
Royal City Fine Cars
10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8758724
- VIN: 5TFUY5F17JX680401
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 185,579 KM
Vehicle Description
TRD OFF-ROAD PKG! SR5 PLUS! BRAND NEW OFFROAD WHEELS AND TIRES! We present you this 5.7L V8 Toyota Tundra SR5 Plus with the TRD PKG to give you all the options you need for the ideal work truck or commuter! This Tundra has the SR5 Plus PKG which gives you Navigation, heated seats, telescopic steering wheel, auto-dimming rearview, front buckets, and a power driver's seat.
The TRD OFFROAD package brings the LED front fog lights, LED headlights, trail bilstein shock absorbers, black accents and more!!
Some of the options include: lane-departure warning, MP3/USB, bluetooth, reverse camera, towing package, and more!!
Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!
With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!
COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!
The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!
Extremely thorough in house Safety CERTIFICATIONS, done by our experienced service department!
We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!
CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!
We want your TRADE-INS!
We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
