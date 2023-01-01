Menu
2018 Volkswagen Beetle

118,658 KM

Details Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

Dune

Location

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

118,658KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10109001
  • Stock #: 713224
  • VIN: 3VWSD7ATXJM713224

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 118,658 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
All Wheel Drive
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Reclining Seats

Exterior

Power Sunroof
tinted windows

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Console

Comfort

Climate Control

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Fully loaded
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

