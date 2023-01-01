Menu
2018 Volkswagen Golf

85,543 KM

Details Features

$40,995

+ tax & licensing
$40,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

2018 Volkswagen Golf

2018 Volkswagen Golf

R DCS and Navigation

2018 Volkswagen Golf

R DCS and Navigation

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

$40,995

+ taxes & licensing

85,543KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10463907
  • Stock #: 100403
  • VIN: WVWVF7AU9JW100403

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 100403
  • Mileage 85,543 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Reclining Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
tinted windows

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

All Equipped
Fully loaded
Center Arm Rest

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

