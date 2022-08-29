2018 Volkswagen Passat

$25,495 + taxes & licensing 1 0 0 , 1 6 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9308257

9308257 Stock #: 046788

046788 VIN: 1VWJM7A30JC046788

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 100,161 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Power Sunroof Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Power Brakes Rear View Camera Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Odometer Rear Defroster tilt steering Navigation System Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Console Cup Holder Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Reclining Seats Windows Sunroof Comfort Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features All Equipped Fully loaded Center Arm Rest Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.