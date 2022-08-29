Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Volkswagen Passat

100,161 KM

Details Features

$25,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,495

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

Contact Seller
2018 Volkswagen Passat

2018 Volkswagen Passat

GT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Volkswagen Passat

GT

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

  1. 9308257
  2. 9308257
  3. 9308257
  4. 9308257
  5. 9308257
  6. 9308257
  7. 9308257
  8. 9308257
  9. 9308257
  10. 9308257
  11. 9308257
  12. 9308257
  13. 9308257
  14. 9308257
  15. 9308257
  16. 9308257
  17. 9308257
  18. 9308257
  19. 9308257
  20. 9308257
  21. 9308257
  22. 9308257
  23. 9308257
  24. 9308257
  25. 9308257
Contact Seller

$25,495

+ taxes & licensing

100,161KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9308257
  • Stock #: 046788
  • VIN: 1VWJM7A30JC046788

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 100,161 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Reclining Seats
Sunroof
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
All Equipped
Fully loaded
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Riverside Auto Sales

2018 Volkswagen Pass...
 100,161 KM
$25,495 + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Grand Cher...
 128,600 KM
$53,995 + tax & lic
2016 Acura RDX Techn...
 105,572 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

Call Dealer

519-822-XXXX

(click to show)

519-822-2227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory