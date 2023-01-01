$27,800+ tax & licensing
$27,800
+ taxes & licensing
519-767-0007
2019 Audi A3
Progressiv Plus Certified!LeatherInterior!Sunroof!WeApproveAllCredit!
Location
700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5
98,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10112280
- Stock #: 23N2140
- VIN: WAUGUGFF6KA088361
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 98,000 KM
Vehicle Description
BAD CREDIT, BANKRUPTCIES, CONSUMER PROPOSALS? - NO PROBLEM!!
ASK US ABOUT OUR 12 MONTH CREDIT REBUILDING PROGRAM!!!
We at AutoMarket are committed to provide a business experience that reflects the expectations of our ever-growing clientele.
Our dealership is a unique and diverse outlet that includes a broad vehicle inventory.
We offer:
- No-hassle vehicle sales process;
- Updated sanitization protocols for all test drives.
- State of the art full service facility;
- Renowned ever-growing wheel and tire supply station.
Every vehicle Sold at AutoMarket comes with Safety and Full Service including Oil Change!
If you are looking for a comfortable environment to satisfy ALL of your automotive needs please Call 519 767 0007 or visit us at 700 York Road, Guelph ON!
Become a member of the AutoMarket Family Today!
Sales: https://www.automarketguelph.ca/
Service: https://www.automarketservice.ca/
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Exterior
Sunroof
Seating
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
