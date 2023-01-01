2019 Audi A3

$27,800 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10112280

10112280 Stock #: 23N2140

23N2140 VIN: WAUGUGFF6KA088361

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 23N2140

Mileage 98,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Interior Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls HEATED FRONT SEATS Exterior Sunroof Seating Leather Interior 5 Passenger Safety Child Safety Locks Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.