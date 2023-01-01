2019 Chevrolet Colorado

$36,900 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10243788

10243788 Stock #: 23N2164

23N2164 VIN: 1GCGTDEN0K1280940

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 23N2164

Mileage 138,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Sunroof Privacy Glass Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Mechanical Power Steering Seating Leather Interior 5 Passenger Driver Seat Height Adjustment Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Safety Child Safety Locks Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features AWD 4x4 PREMIUM PACKAGE Fully loaded Accident Free Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in Bed Liner / Box Liner Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package Backup / Rear View Camera Clear Carproof or Carfax Cooled / Ventilated Seats Trailer Hitch / Tow Package Running Boards / Rails

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.