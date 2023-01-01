2019 Chevrolet Equinox

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified. $CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 0 , 2 7 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 9614179

9614179 Stock #: 23024

23024 VIN: 2GNAXSEV2K6249644

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 100,275 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Temporary spare tire Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Audio Controls Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Power Outlet Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.