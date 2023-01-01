$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Equinox
LS
Location
605 Woodlawn Rd W, Guelph, ON N1K 1E9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
100,275KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9614179
- Stock #: 23024
- VIN: 2GNAXSEV2K6249644
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 100,275 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
