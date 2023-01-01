$38,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Custom Trail Boss
Location
Riverside Auto Sales
600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5
519-822-2227
VIN 1GCPYCEF9KZ276357
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 140,346 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Mechanical
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Seating
Heated Seats
Reclining Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Riverside Auto Sales
600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5
