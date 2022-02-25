Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

14,071 KM

Details Description Features

$61,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$61,995

+ taxes & licensing

Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST 4X4 V8/ CLEAN CARFAX/ ONE OWNER

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST 4X4 V8/ CLEAN CARFAX/ ONE OWNER

Location

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$61,995

+ taxes & licensing

14,071KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8445420
  • Stock #: 4084
  • VIN: 1GCUYEED5KZ245765

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Satin Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 14,071 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KM, 6" DSI LIFT,, FLOW MASTER EXHAUST, EXCELLENT CONDITION. This Beautiful Silverado is in brand new condition with extremely low kilometers! Locally owned, this truck has been tastefully modified since new with overfenders, lift kit, and an amazing off-road wheel and tire setup. Options and features include: 4X4, apple carplay, heated seats, remote start, heated steering wheel, LED headlights, reverse camera, tonneau cover, side steps, auto start/stop, and much more!

 

Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!

 

 

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

 

 

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

 

 

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

 

 

Extremely thorough in house Safety CERTIFICATIONS, done by our experienced service department!

 

 

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

 

 

 CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!

 

 

We want your TRADE-INS!

 

 

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Keyless Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Royal City Fine Cars

2014 Chevrolet Camar...
 82,611 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic
1977 Cadillac DeVill...
 93,388 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2016 Chrysler Town &...
 72,716 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Royal City Fine Cars

Royal City Fine Cars

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

Call Dealer

519-823-XXXX

(click to show)

519-823-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory