$61,995+ tax & licensing
519-823-2277
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
RST 4X4 V8/ CLEAN CARFAX/ ONE OWNER
Location
Royal City Fine Cars
10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$61,995
- Listing ID: 8445420
- Stock #: 4084
- VIN: 1GCUYEED5KZ245765
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Satin Steel Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 14,071 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KM, 6" DSI LIFT,, FLOW MASTER EXHAUST, EXCELLENT CONDITION. This Beautiful Silverado is in brand new condition with extremely low kilometers! Locally owned, this truck has been tastefully modified since new with overfenders, lift kit, and an amazing off-road wheel and tire setup. Options and features include: 4X4, apple carplay, heated seats, remote start, heated steering wheel, LED headlights, reverse camera, tonneau cover, side steps, auto start/stop, and much more!
Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!
With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!
COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!
The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!
Extremely thorough in house Safety CERTIFICATIONS, done by our experienced service department!
We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!
CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!
We want your TRADE-INS!
We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
