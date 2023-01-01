Menu
2019 Chrysler 300

146,624 KM

Details Features

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

Contact Seller
2019 Chrysler 300

2019 Chrysler 300

S

2019 Chrysler 300

S

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

146,624KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10434387
  • Stock #: 665538
  • VIN: 2C3CCAGG3KH665538

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 146,624 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Reclining Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
tinted windows

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder

Comfort

Climate Control

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

All Equipped
Fully loaded
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

