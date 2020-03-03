2019 Chrysler 300

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Remote Trunk Release

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Remote Engine Start

Floor mats

Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats

Leather Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front Performance

Tires - Rear Performance Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Telematics

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Keyless Start

Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof

Knee Air Bag

HD Radio

Gloss Black

Bluetooth Connection

ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)

WiFi Hotspot

TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC

Smart Device Integration

BLACK W/CARAMEL STITCHING NAPPA LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/S LOGO

QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22G -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic

WHEELS: 20" X 8.0" DARK BRONZE ALUMINUM

Requires Subscription

RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic 5-Year SXM Travel Link Subscription GPS Navigation 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription SiriusXM Travel Link 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot

300S ALLOY EDITION -inc: Titanium Finish Exhaust Tips Dark Bronze Badging Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Dark Bronze Aluminum Liquid Titanium Chrome Wing Badge Black Grille w/Dark Bronze Surround Alloy Floor Mats

