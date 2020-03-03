Menu
2019 Chrysler 300

300S

2019 Chrysler 300

300S

Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

935 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1B7

1-888-889-8021

$31,754

+ taxes & licensing

  17,647KM
  Used
  Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 4746396
  Stock #: 20-394X
  VIN: 2C3CCABG3KH624740
Exterior Colour
Gloss Black
Interior Colour
Black w/Caramel Stitching
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

This Chrysler 300 has a strong Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20" X 8.0" DARK BRONZE ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic, 5-Year SXM Travel Link Subscription, GPS Navigation, 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription, SiriusXM Travel Link, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot. Certified Pre-Owned.

Packages That Make Driving the Chrysler 300 300S An Experience
GLOSS BLACK, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD), DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BLACK W/CARAMEL STITCHING, NAPPA LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/S LOGO, 300S ALLOY EDITION -inc: Titanium Finish Exhaust Tips, Dark Bronze Badging, Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Dark Bronze Aluminum, Liquid Titanium Chrome Wing Badge, Black Grille w/Dark Bronze Surround, Alloy Floor Mats, Window Grid Antenna, Voice Recorder, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Valet Function, USB Mobile Projection, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls and Oil Cooler, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control.

Stop By Today
You've earned this- stop by Wellington Motors located at 935 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1B7 to make this car yours today!


Come And Experience Why We're 4 Year Consecutive Consumer Satisfaction Award Winner's !!

TRADE-INS: We Love Trade In's!! Hassle Free Top Dollar Trade In Values!! Qualified Appraisers On Duty!

HISTORY: Free CarFax Report Included.

INCLUDED 30 DAY 50/50 POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY: 30 Days Or 1500 Km's and up to $3000, Repair Must Be Completed At Wellington Motors

Full Safety Inspection Including And Professional Detailing Prior To Delivery!

Free Nitrogen In The Tires: Saves Tire Wear And Better Fuel Mileage

FINANCING: Better Than Bank Rate Financing OAC! We Have Expert Credit Specialists Always Available!

Home Of Zero Down, No Payments For 90 Days Available! (OAC, Interest Added To Loan)

BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE: You Don't Need Perfect Credit To Get A Vehicle Loan Here! We Understand That!

Bad Things Happen To Good People. If You Have Been Employed For A Minimum Of 3 Months With A Gross Monthly Income Of $1800, We Will Get You Approved! (Down-Payment Or Co-Signer May Be Required)

- Self Employed
- ODSP
- Disability Income
- Child Tax Credit
- Ontario Works
- CPP
- Previous Bankruptcy

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof
  • Knee Air Bag
  • HD Radio
  • Gloss Black
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC
  • Smart Device Integration
  • BLACK W/CARAMEL STITCHING NAPPA LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/S LOGO
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22G -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic
  • WHEELS: 20" X 8.0" DARK BRONZE ALUMINUM
  • Requires Subscription
  • RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic 5-Year SXM Travel Link Subscription GPS Navigation 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription SiriusXM Travel Link 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot
  • 300S ALLOY EDITION -inc: Titanium Finish Exhaust Tips Dark Bronze Badging Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Dark Bronze Aluminum Liquid Titanium Chrome Wing Badge Black Grille w/Dark Bronze Surround Alloy Floor Mats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

935 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1B7

