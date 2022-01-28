$38,977+ tax & licensing
$38,977
+ taxes & licensing
Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
1-866-904-1973
2019 Chrysler 300
300S
Location
935 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1B7
65,477KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8267040
- Stock #: 21-471A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gloss Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 65,477 KM
Vehicle Description
Large Cars, 300S AWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Gloss Black
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22G -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic
Requires Subscription
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic 5-Year SXM Travel Link Subscription GPS Navigation 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription SiriusXM Travel Link 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot
300S PREMIUM GROUP -inc: Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Door Sill Scuff Pads Automatic Headlamp Leveling System Trunk Mat Adaptive Bi-Xenon HID Headlamps Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror Power Backlight Sunshade 2nd Row Heated Seats ...
WHEELS: 19" X 7.5" BLACK NOISE PAINTED (STD)
BLACK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED SEATS W/S LOGO -inc: Front Ventilated Seats
SAFETYTEC GROUP I -inc: Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror Blind-Spot/Rear Cross Path-Detection Body-Colour Power Multi-Function Mirrors Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist
935 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1B7