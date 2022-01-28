2019 Chrysler 300

$38,977 + taxes & licensing 6 5 , 4 7 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8267040

Stock #: 21-471A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gloss Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 65,477 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Cargo Net Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Seating Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Telematics Knee Air Bag Gloss Black Bluetooth Connection ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD) TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD) QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22G -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic Requires Subscription RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic 5-Year SXM Travel Link Subscription GPS Navigation 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription SiriusXM Travel Link 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot 300S PREMIUM GROUP -inc: Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Door Sill Scuff Pads Automatic Headlamp Leveling System Trunk Mat Adaptive Bi-Xenon HID Headlamps Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror Power Backlight Sunshade 2nd Row Heated Seats ... WHEELS: 19" X 7.5" BLACK NOISE PAINTED (STD) BLACK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED SEATS W/S LOGO -inc: Front Ventilated Seats SAFETYTEC GROUP I -inc: Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror Blind-Spot/Rear Cross Path-Detection Body-Colour Power Multi-Function Mirrors Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist

