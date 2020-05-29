Menu
$43,457

+ taxes & licensing

2019 Dodge Durango

GT

Location

935 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1B7

$43,457

+ taxes & licensing

  • 14,531KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5116790
  • Stock #: 20-517A
  • VIN: 1C4RDJDG4KC663677
Exterior Colour
Redline Pearl
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

GT AWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Full-Size Spare Tire
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Redline Pearl
  • Smart Device Integration
  • BLIND-SPOT/REAR CROSS-PATH DETECTION
  • ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
  • TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
  • TIRES: 265/50R20 PERFORMANCE AS
  • WHEELS: 20" X 8" SATIN CARBON ALUMINUM (STD)
  • 2ND-ROW CONSOLE W/ARMREST & STORAGE -inc: USB Charging Port in Console 2nd Row 12-Volt Aux Power Outlet 3rd-Row Floor Mat & Full Console Rear Illuminated Cup Holders
  • TRAILER TOW GROUP IV -inc: Rear Load-Levelling Suspension Trailer Brake Control 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness Full-Size Spare Tire Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Class IV Hitch Receiver Steel Spare Wheel
  • 2ND-ROW FOLD/TUMBLE CAPTAIN CHAIRS -inc: 2nd-Row Mini Console w/Cup Holders 2nd-Row Seat-Mounted Armrests 6-Passenger Seating 3rd-Row Floor Mat & Mini Console
  • REAR DVD ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE -inc: Power 8-Way Adjustable Front Seats w/Driver Memory Blu-Ray Compatible Dual Screen Video Rear Seat Video System
  • Requires Subscription
  • BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Light Headliner/Overhead Trim
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BE -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Power Multi-Function Manual Fold Mirrors Remote Start System 180 Amp Alternator Front Heated Seats Premium Door Trim Panel Power 8-Way Driver Memo...
  • RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic HD Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.com 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Subscription GPS Navigation 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription SiriusX...
  • SAFETY/SECURITY & CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Power Tilt/Telescope Steering Column Cargo Area Cover Low-Beam HID Headlamps Automatic High-Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers

