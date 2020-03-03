Menu
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT

Location

Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

935 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1B7

1-888-889-8021

$32,754

+ taxes & licensing

  • 12,935KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4746399
  • Stock #: 20-398A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGEG5KR524022
Exterior Colour
Octane Red Pearl
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

KBB.com Brand Image Awards. Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Dodge Grand Caravan delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" ALUMINUM -inc: gloss black pockets, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TRAILER TOW GROUP - 3,600 LB RATING -inc: Hitch w/2" Receiver, Load-Leveling & Height Control, Trailer Tow Wiring Harness.
This Dodge Grand Caravan Features the Following Options
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29N -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription, For SIRIUSXM Info Call 888-539-7474, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio , SAFETY SPHERE GROUP -inc: Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection, ParkSense Rear Park Assist, RADIO: 430N -inc: Garmin Navigation, OCTANE RED PEARL, LOAD-LEVELING & HEIGHT CONTROL, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD), BLACK, LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS, BLACK STOW 'N PLACE ROOF RACK SYSTEM -inc: Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Third Passenger Door
  • Power Fourth Passenger Door
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bucket Seats
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
  • ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
  • BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
  • Load-Leveling & Height Control
  • OCTANE RED PEARL
  • TRAILER TOW GROUP - 3 600 LB RATING -inc: Hitch w/2" Receiver Load-Leveling & Height Control Trailer Tow Wiring Harness
  • RADIO: 430N -inc: Garmin Navigation
  • BLACK STOW 'N PLACE ROOF RACK SYSTEM -inc: Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars
  • SAFETY SPHERE GROUP -inc: Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection ParkSense Rear Park Assist
  • WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" ALUMINUM -inc: gloss black pockets
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29N -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 SiriusXM Satellite Radio

Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

935 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1B7

