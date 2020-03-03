2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat

Power Liftgate

Power Third Passenger Door

Power Fourth Passenger Door

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Remote Trunk Release

Third Passenger Door

Fourth Passenger Door

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Remote Engine Start

Floor mats

Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats

Leather Seats

Power Driver Seat

3rd Row Seat

Rear Bucket Seats

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System

CD Player

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Rear Spoiler

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Windows Rear Defrost

Privacy Glass Comfort Climate Control

Heated Steering Wheel

Rear A/C

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage

Knee Air Bag

Bluetooth Connection

TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)

ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)

BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS

Load-Leveling & Height Control

OCTANE RED PEARL

TRAILER TOW GROUP - 3 600 LB RATING -inc: Hitch w/2" Receiver Load-Leveling & Height Control Trailer Tow Wiring Harness

RADIO: 430N -inc: Garmin Navigation

BLACK STOW 'N PLACE ROOF RACK SYSTEM -inc: Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars

SAFETY SPHERE GROUP -inc: Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection ParkSense Rear Park Assist

WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" ALUMINUM -inc: gloss black pockets

QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29N -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 SiriusXM Satellite Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.