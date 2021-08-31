2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,995 + taxes & licensing 4 9 , 5 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7722322

7722322 Stock #: 1181

1181 VIN: 2C4RDGBG8KR697750

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 49,500 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Temporary spare tire Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Liftgate Power Third Passenger Door Power Fourth Passenger Door Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Computer Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Daytime Running Lights Luggage Rack Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Steel Wheels Running Boards/Side Steps Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Trim Woodgrain Interior Trim Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Wheel Covers Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.