2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

49,500 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Murray's Garage

519-265-4418

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Location

Murray's Garage

761 Woolwich St, Guelph, ON N1H 3Z2

519-265-4418

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

49,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7722322
  Stock #: 1181
  VIN: 2C4RDGBG8KR697750

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 49,500 KM

Vehicle Description


 
 
Murray's Garage: Guelphs Best Pre-Owned Vehicles.

 


Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. Included In Advertised Price.


 


This 2013 Nissan Rogue comes with a  2.5 L 4 cylinder  engine powering this Automatic transmission. USB Port, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control and MORE!!

Stop By Today at Murray's Garage, 761 Woolwich St, Guelph, ON N1H 3Z2 or call/text 519-830-SALE(7253) to book your test drive!

50+ vehicles in stock, with access to over 1000+ thru our different dealer partners! With that said, if we don't have the vehicle you want, we WILL find it.

HASSLE-FREE, NO-HAGGLE PRICING!

FINANCING! - Better than BIG franchise dealerships! Zero Down Available. Stefan will secure the best possible rate for you! He is your financing broker, let him do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the FINANCING button to get started or drop in today!

BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get the vehicle of your choice at Murray's Garage! Stefan will get you approved for the vehicle you want while rebuilding your credit!

WE WANT YOUR TRADE, EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY ONE OF OURS! - Hassle free top dollar trade in values!

HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.

EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available

FULL SAFETY: Full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.

CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.


 


TEXT FRIENDLY: 519-830-SALE(7253).



*We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct but please verify with your sales professional*


Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Liftgate
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Running Boards/Side Steps
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Murray's Garage

Murray's Garage

Murray's Garage

761 Woolwich St, Guelph, ON N1H 3Z2

519-265-4418

Alternate Numbers
Text 519-830-SALE(7253)
