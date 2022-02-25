$37,423+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$37,423
+ taxes & licensing
Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
1-866-904-1973
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
GT
Location
Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
935 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1B7
1-866-904-1973
$37,423
+ taxes & licensing
66,909KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8397117
- Stock #: 22-209A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Billet Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 66,909 KM
Vehicle Description
Minivans 2WD, GT 2WD, 6-Speed Multi-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
Billet Metallic
BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
Load-Leveling & Height Control
TRAILER TOW GROUP - 3 600 LB RATING -inc: Hitch w/2" Receiver Load-Leveling & Height Control Trailer Tow Wiring Harness
RADIO: 430N -inc: Garmin Navigation
BLACK STOW 'N PLACE ROOF RACK SYSTEM -inc: Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars
SAFETY SPHERE GROUP -inc: Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection ParkSense Rear Park Assist
WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" ALUMINUM -inc: gloss black pockets
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29N -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 SiriusXM Satellite Radio
SINGLE-DVD ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM -inc: HDMI Port Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console Remote USB Charging Port 2nd-Row Overhead 9" VGA Video Screen
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
935 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1B7