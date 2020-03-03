2019 Dodge Journey

935 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1B7
1-888-889-8021
KBB.com Brand Image Awards. Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Dodge Journey boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 19" X 7" TECH SILVER ALUMINUM (STD), TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), REDLINE PEARL.
This Dodge Journey Comes Equipped with These Options
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28Z -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic , REAR SEAT VIDEO GROUP -inc: Video Remote Control, Wireless Headphones, 2nd Row Overhead 9" Video Screen, RADIO: UCONNECT 3 NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY, POWER SUNROOF W/EXPRESS OPEN/CLOSE, NAVIGATION GROUP -inc: Garmin Navigation System, Radio: Uconnect 3 Nav w/8.4" Display, Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth, HANDS-FREE COMMUNICATION W/BLUETOOTH, GVW/PAYLOAD RATING, FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP -inc: 2nd Row 60/40 Tilt 'N Slide Seat, 3rd Row 50/50 Fold/Reclining Seat, Delete Cargo Area Cover, Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater, Easy Entry Seat, GVW/Payload Rating, A/C w/Tri-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD), BLACK, LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS.
Visit Us Today
A short visit to Wellington Motors located at 935 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1B7 can get you a trustworthy Journey today!
