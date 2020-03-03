2019 Dodge Journey

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Rear Parking Aid

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Remote Engine Start

Floor mats

Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats

Leather Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System

CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Luggage Rack

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front Performance

Tires - Rear Performance Powertrain All Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Windows Rear Defrost

Privacy Glass Comfort Climate Control

Heated Steering Wheel

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Cargo shade

Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Keyless Start

GVW/Payload Rating

Knee Air Bag

Bluetooth Connection

TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)

Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth

Redline Pearl

ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)

BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS

POWER SUNROOF W/EXPRESS OPEN/CLOSE

RADIO: UCONNECT 3 NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY

WHEELS: 19" X 7" TECH SILVER ALUMINUM (STD)

QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28Z -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic

REAR SEAT VIDEO GROUP -inc: Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones 2nd Row Overhead 9" Video Screen

NAVIGATION GROUP -inc: Garmin Navigation System Radio: Uconnect 3 Nav w/8.4" Display Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth

FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP -inc: 2nd Row 60/40 Tilt 'N Slide Seat 3rd Row 50/50 Fold/Reclining Seat Delete Cargo Area Cover Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater Easy Entry Seat GVW/Payload Rating A/C w/Tri-Zone Automatic Temperature Control

Requires Subscription

