2019 Dodge Journey

GT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Dodge Journey

GT

Location

Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

935 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1B7

1-888-889-8021

Contact Seller

$30,981

+ taxes & licensing

  • 29,896KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4746390
  • Stock #: 20-391X
  • VIN: 3C4PDDFG3KT794562
Exterior Colour
Redline Pearl
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

KBB.com Brand Image Awards. Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Dodge Journey boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 19" X 7" TECH SILVER ALUMINUM (STD), TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), REDLINE PEARL.
This Dodge Journey Comes Equipped with These Options
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28Z -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic , REAR SEAT VIDEO GROUP -inc: Video Remote Control, Wireless Headphones, 2nd Row Overhead 9" Video Screen, RADIO: UCONNECT 3 NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY, POWER SUNROOF W/EXPRESS OPEN/CLOSE, NAVIGATION GROUP -inc: Garmin Navigation System, Radio: Uconnect 3 Nav w/8.4" Display, Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth, HANDS-FREE COMMUNICATION W/BLUETOOTH, GVW/PAYLOAD RATING, FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP -inc: 2nd Row 60/40 Tilt 'N Slide Seat, 3rd Row 50/50 Fold/Reclining Seat, Delete Cargo Area Cover, Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater, Easy Entry Seat, GVW/Payload Rating, A/C w/Tri-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD), BLACK, LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS.

Visit Us Today
A short visit to Wellington Motors located at 935 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1B7 can get you a trustworthy Journey today!


Come And Experience Why We're 4 Year Consecutive Consumer Satisfaction Award Winner's !!

TRADE-INS: We Love Trade In's!! Hassle Free Top Dollar Trade In Values!! Qualified Appraisers On Duty!

HISTORY: Free CarFax Report Included.

INCLUDED 30 DAY 50/50 POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY: 30 Days Or 1500 Km's and up to $3000, Repair Must Be Completed At Wellington Motors

Full Safety Inspection Including And Professional Detailing Prior To Delivery!

Free Nitrogen In The Tires: Saves Tire Wear And Better Fuel Mileage

FINANCING: Better Than Bank Rate Financing OAC! We Have Expert Credit Specialists Always Available!

Home Of Zero Down, No Payments For 90 Days Available! (OAC, Interest Added To Loan)

BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE: You Don't Need Perfect Credit To Get A Vehicle Loan Here! We Understand That!

Bad Things Happen To Good People. If You Have Been Employed For A Minimum Of 3 Months With A Gross Monthly Income Of $1800, We Will Get You Approved! (Down-Payment Or Co-Signer May Be Required)

We Accept:
- Self Employed
- ODSP
- Disability Income
- Child Tax Credit
- Ontario Works
- CPP
- Previous Bankruptcy

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Luggage Rack
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • GVW/Payload Rating
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
  • Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth
  • Redline Pearl
  • ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
  • BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
  • POWER SUNROOF W/EXPRESS OPEN/CLOSE
  • RADIO: UCONNECT 3 NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY
  • WHEELS: 19" X 7" TECH SILVER ALUMINUM (STD)
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28Z -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
  • REAR SEAT VIDEO GROUP -inc: Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones 2nd Row Overhead 9" Video Screen
  • NAVIGATION GROUP -inc: Garmin Navigation System Radio: Uconnect 3 Nav w/8.4" Display Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth
  • FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP -inc: 2nd Row 60/40 Tilt 'N Slide Seat 3rd Row 50/50 Fold/Reclining Seat Delete Cargo Area Cover Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater Easy Entry Seat GVW/Payload Rating A/C w/Tri-Zone Automatic Temperature Control
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

935 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1B7

