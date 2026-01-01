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Check out this certified 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor | 802A | 17k in Options | Leather | Sunroof | Nav | Adaptive Cruise | 360 Camera | and More !. Its Automatic transmission and Ecoboost 3.5L V6 engine will keep you going. This Ford F-150 features the following options: Sunroof, Navigation System, Leather, Heated Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, Adaptive Cruise, 360 Camera, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, and Steering Radio Controls. See it for yourself at Mark Wilsons Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.MASSIVE SELECTION: 500+ vehicles in ONE LOCATION, all Live Market Priced for the best value!STRAIGHTFORWARD & TRANSPARENT PRICING: Our Advertised Price INCLUDES:Safety Certification! (No separate certification fee upcharge).FREE Carfax History Report!NO upcharge for paying cash!CONFIDENCE & PEACE OF MIND: 30-Day/3,000 km Warranty INCLUDED! Plus a 5-Day Exchange Privilege!*EASY FINANCING: Better-than-bank rates, $0 Down, and 3 Months No Payments available OAC. BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE!WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade, or sell us your vehicle for CASH even if you dont buy ours!www.shopwilsons.comAn Honest, Transparent Buying Experience. Trusted in business since 1961!(Cash Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)

2019 Ford F-150

71,801 KM

Details Description Features

$61,988

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Ford F-150

Raptor | 802A | 17k in Options | Leather | Sunroof | Nav | Adaptive Cruise | 360 Camera | and More !

Watch This Vehicle
14283239

2019 Ford F-150

Raptor | 802A | 17k in Options | Leather | Sunroof | Nav | Adaptive Cruise | 360 Camera | and More !

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

  1. 14283239
  2. 14283239
Contact Seller

$61,988

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
71,801KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1RG4KFA83740

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Race Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 71,801 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this certified 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor | 802A | 17k in Options | Leather | Sunroof | Nav | Adaptive Cruise | 360 Camera | and More !. Its Automatic transmission and Ecoboost 3.5L V6 engine will keep you going. This Ford F-150 features the following options: Sunroof, Navigation System, Leather, Heated Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, Adaptive Cruise, 360 Camera, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, and Steering Radio Controls. See it for yourself at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.MASSIVE SELECTION: 500+ vehicles in ONE LOCATION, all Live Market Priced for the best value!STRAIGHTFORWARD & TRANSPARENT PRICING: Our Advertised Price INCLUDES:Safety Certification! (No separate certification fee upcharge).FREE Carfax History Report!NO upcharge for paying cash!CONFIDENCE & PEACE OF MIND: 30-Day/3,000 km Warranty INCLUDED! Plus a 5-Day Exchange Privilege!*EASY FINANCING: Better-than-bank rates, $0 Down, and 3 Months No Payments available OAC. BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE!WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade, or sell us your vehicle for CASH even if you don't buy ours!www.shopwilsons.comAn Honest, Transparent Buying Experience. Trusted in business since 1961!(Cash Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Navigation System

Additional Features

LEATHER
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
ADAPTIVE CRUISE
360 Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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519-836-XXXX

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519-836-2900

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$61,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

2019 Ford F-150