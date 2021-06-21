Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford F-150

67,400 KM

Details Description Features

$47,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$47,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

Contact Seller
2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

XLT, 4WD, SuperCrew 5.5' Box, Navigation, Heated Seats, Reverse Camera, Keyless Entry, Alloys & More

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford F-150

XLT, 4WD, SuperCrew 5.5' Box, Navigation, Heated Seats, Reverse Camera, Keyless Entry, Alloys & More

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

  1. 7406924
  2. 7406924
Contact Seller

$47,995

+ taxes & licensing

67,400KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7406924
  • Stock #: KFC26876

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 67,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Ford F-150 boasts a 3.5 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Touch Screen, Reverse Camera, Navigation System.*This Ford F-150 Features the Following Options *Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Heated Front Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Keyless Entry, Traction Control, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat.*Visit Us Today *For a must-own Ford F-150 come see us at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4. Just minutes away!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
am/fm
Bluetooth
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Navigation System
Reverse Camera
4WD
Touch Screen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

2016 Nissan Versa No...
 80,500 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Escape SE ...
 36,500 KM
$24,888 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Escape SEL...
 34,800 KM
$26,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

Call Dealer

519-836-XXXX

(click to show)

519-836-2900

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory